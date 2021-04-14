Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after buying an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $135.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average of $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

