Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $62.72. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

