Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 825 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NIO by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

NIO stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

