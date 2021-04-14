Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 2,433 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,494,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after buying an additional 171,373 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,451,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 90,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,365. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

