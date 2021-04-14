Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Position Boosted by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.17. 170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,268. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.73. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $161.18 and a 1-year high of $313.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

