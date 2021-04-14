Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 98.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,151 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,429. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

