Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,215,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.49 and a 200-day moving average of $143.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.