Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Now Covered by Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.03.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $281,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $11,009,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,799 shares of company stock valued at $36,839,126 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,053,000 after acquiring an additional 409,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,338,000 after acquiring an additional 134,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 966.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after acquiring an additional 432,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,167,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 317,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after acquiring an additional 134,489 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.