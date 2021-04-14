Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Investment analysts at Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

VSTA opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the period.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

