Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Down 7.5%

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 10,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 930,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEDL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 939,228 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth about $3,793,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vedanta in the third quarter worth about $2,089,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 82,753 shares during the period. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

