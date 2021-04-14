Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,598 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Ventas worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

