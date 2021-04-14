Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) were up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.05 and last traded at $76.05. Approximately 190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Venture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY)

Venture Corporation Limited provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; manufacturing and trading of mechanical products; development and marketing of color imaging products for label printing; and design, integration, and trading of electronic security systems and products.

