Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.57

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 89915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

VEOEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank raised Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.