Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Down 85.4% in March

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VEOEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veolia Environnement presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.82. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.