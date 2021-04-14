VeraBank N.A. Acquires Shares of 966 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Visa by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 221.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 150,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.81. The company had a trading volume of 167,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,959. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.92. The company has a market cap of $434.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.15 and a twelve month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

