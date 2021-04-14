VeraBank N.A. Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.57.

NYSE:CP traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $374.28. 25,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,071. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $211.43 and a 12 month high of $390.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.