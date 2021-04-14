Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 206.8% from the March 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of VRNOF stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11. Verano has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Verano in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÃV. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

