Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah Sells 10,155 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah sold 10,155 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $466,520.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,926.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $205,768.62.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $597,163.16.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $61,630,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $13,579,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,079,000 after buying an additional 256,921 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,013,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $11,046,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

