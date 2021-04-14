Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives $61.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.44.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 504,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,127,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $239.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

