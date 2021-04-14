ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,605 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.96. 826,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,165,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

