Vid 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,981.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. Vid has a market capitalization of $822,459.28 and approximately $4,981.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vid has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Vid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00056630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00087972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00634844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00032253 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00036409 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,731,925 coins. The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp. The official website for Vid is vid.camera. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.