VIDY (VIDY) Price Reaches $0.0049

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $48.27 million and approximately $10.93 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

