Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

GNHAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Vifor Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

OTCMKTS GNHAF opened at $141.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.34. Vifor Pharma has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $149.99.

Vifor Pharma Company Profile

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.