Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.96.

Shares of VFF opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $951.97 million, a PE ratio of -239.15 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Village Farms International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

