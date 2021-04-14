Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VEI. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vine Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE VEI opened at $11.25 on Monday. Vine Energy has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.53.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii acquired 4,285,000 shares of Vine Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

