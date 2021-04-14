Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Shares Gap Up to $12.13

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $12.49. Vine Energy shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 1,501 shares changing hands.

VEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vine Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vine Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

