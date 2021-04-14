Vipstar Coin Market Cap Tops $3.08 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vipstar Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

