Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FinVolution Group by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FinVolution Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FINV opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

