Virtu Financial LLC Invests $97,000 in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Birks Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86. Birks Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

