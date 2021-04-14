Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 484,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining Limited has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

GPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.72.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.