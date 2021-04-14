Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 158,004 Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 450.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,004 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in United States Antimony were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UAMY opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. United States Antimony Co. has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

In other United States Antimony news, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 209,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $186,655.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $529,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 950,000 shares of company stock worth $968,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

