Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 16,730 Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTEC opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

