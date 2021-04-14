Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 33,236 Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BPTH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

