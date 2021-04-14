Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 332,833 Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 332,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Advaxis by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 602.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217,634 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Advaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.18.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

Advaxis Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

