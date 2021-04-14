Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

