Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AIO traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,933. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

In other news, insider Global Investors U.S. Allianz sold 5,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $156,322.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

