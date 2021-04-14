Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.50. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 31,788 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

