Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIVHY. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vivendi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Vivendi from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

