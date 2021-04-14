Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,692 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.