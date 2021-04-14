Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ATRC. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,787,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.