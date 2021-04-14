Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $267,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ABB by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ABB by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABB. DZ Bank raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. ABB’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

