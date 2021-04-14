Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,801,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,185.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,964. 59.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

