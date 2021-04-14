Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,006,000 after purchasing an additional 670,366 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $21,741,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 391,561 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,590,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 615,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 127,360 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $878.83 million, a P/E ratio of -212.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

