Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.59. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

