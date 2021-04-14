Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,297. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 116,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,472 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

