Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to post sales of $4.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $4.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $18.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $56.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.44 million, with estimates ranging from $16.43 million to $20.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 258,834 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

