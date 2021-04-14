Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, a growth of 1,546.1% from the March 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 21.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Shares of WAFU stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.