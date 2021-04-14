Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WD opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,033.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $6,731,263.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,571 shares of company stock worth $10,660,221. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

