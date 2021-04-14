Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,528 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 184,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $50.63.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.