Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,773. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77.

